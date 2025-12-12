John Cena’s Final WWE Match Will Main Event Saturday Night’s Main Event

John Cena has officially confirmed that his final WWE match against Gunther will headline Saturday Night’s Main Event, putting an end to rumors that the bout might open the broadcast.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, Cena directly addressed the speculation and dismissed it outright.

“That is Pizzagate, homie,” Cena said. “I was on Jimmy Kimmel. I said, I’m ending the show. I said, I normally go to bed early, but I’m gonna have to stay up late for this one. I guess people didn’t read between the tea leaves, like we’re we’re last.”

The rumors gained traction after Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that there had been some internal uncertainty about the match order. Meltzer noted that Cena had at one point requested to go on earlier in the night, and that as of midweek the decision had not been finalized, despite production cues suggesting the match would close the show.

Cena said he was puzzled by how the story escalated in the first place.

“I don’t know how the rumor started. I think there’s I think some folks with credibility like to kick a hornet’s nest every once in a while and get people chattering… You’re not last sure that’ll keep my attention for a few hot clicks.”

This edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event is being treated as a full Premium Live Event. The broadcast will feature a two-hour pre-show and a one-hour post-show, and—unlike earlier specials in the revived series—there will be no hard out at the two-hour mark, allowing the show to run as long as necessary.

With Cena now confirming that his retirement match will close the night, WWE is positioning the bout as the definitive final moment of the event—and of Cena’s legendary in-ring career.

Saturday Night’s Main Event – Full Confirmed Card

John Cena vs. Gunther – Cena’s Retirement Match

Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Champion) vs. Oba Femi (NXT Champion) – Champion vs. Champion (Non-Title)

Bayley vs. Sol Ruca – Singles Match

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee (c) vs. Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater – WWE World Tag Team Championship