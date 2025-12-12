John Cena’s Final Match Set To Break All-Time Arena Gate Record

John Cena is set to conclude his year-long retirement tour this weekend at Saturday Night’s Main Event, and the event is already making history from a financial standpoint.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the December 13 special at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. is expected to draw a sellout crowd of 18,740 fans.

“Because of the ticket prices, this will be the largest arena-sized building gate in the history of pro wrestling,” Meltzer reported. “We don’t have an estimate, although it’ll be well above $4 million.”

Demand on the secondary ticket market has reportedly far exceeded expectations, indicating that WWE may have significantly underpriced the original tickets.

“And the reality is they underpriced tickets, not overpriced, given the secondary market average ticket price sold as of two days before the show is $866.98, so they were getting double and triple face value,” Meltzer wrote. “The lowest price to get in at press time was $365, and that’s with late slashing factored in and the 400 section for the most part is ranging from $444 to $879.”

The show represents the culmination of what Meltzer described as one of the most successful business-driven storylines in wrestling history. Cena’s farewell run has fueled record-setting gates throughout 2025.

“It’s been the best business storyline in history, record gates for WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Elimination Chamber and Survivor Series,” Meltzer noted. “Cena’s appearances have significantly increased television ratings from the normal level.”

Meltzer also addressed WWE’s original broadcast strategy for Cena’s final match, which was designed to maximize reach and visibility.

“The idea of doing it on Saturday Night’s Main Event was the idea that it would be the largest possible audience for his farewell, as well as for the company all year in the U.S. But that show being taken off NBC changed that,” Meltzer stated.

Despite the broadcast shift, Saturday Night’s Main Event is shaping up to be one of the most significant WWE events of the modern era—both financially and historically—as it marks the final in-ring performance of a 16-time World Champion.

Saturday Night’s Main Event – Final Confirmed Card

John Cena vs. Gunther – Cena’s Retirement Match

Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Champion) vs. Oba Femi (NXT Champion) – Champion vs. Champion (Non-Title)

Bayley vs. Sol Ruca – Singles Match

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee (c) vs. Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater – WWE World Tag Team Championship