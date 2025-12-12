WWE SmackDown Preview: Final Stop Before Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE Friday Night SmackDown emanates tonight from the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. The episode serves as the final stop on the road to Saturday Night’s Main Event, which takes place tomorrow night in Washington, D.C.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is advertised to appear just 24 hours before his Champion vs. Champion clash against NXT Champion Oba Femi. While Rhodes is preparing for one of the most physically imposing opponents of his career, his focus has been noticeably divided due to ongoing tension with Drew McIntyre.

Last week, Rhodes publicly demanded that SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis lift McIntyre’s suspension so the two could settle their issues in the ring. That request was denied, but Rhodes has continued to campaign for the fight, raising questions about whether his attention is fully on Oba Femi heading into the weekend.

Femi has taken note of the champion’s distractions. The two-time NXT Champion issued a direct warning to Rhodes, making it clear that he intends to prove he is not merely WWE’s future, but a dominant force in the present.

Three matches are officially scheduled for tonight’s broadcast, highlighted by a Men’s United States Championship defense. Ilja Dragunov will put his title on the line against former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa. Dragunov has successfully defended the championship six times and granted Ciampa this opportunity after Ciampa interfered in a match last week, costing Carmelo Hayes a victory.

The “Terror Twins” will reunite as Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley team up in a Mixed Tag Team Match against Aleister Black and Zelina Vega. Black and Vega have spent months attempting to provoke Priest, claiming that the version of him fans see is a façade. Priest responded by stating their efforts have only “successfully pissed him off,” prompting him to enlist Ripley to help settle the score.

Additionally, Alexa Bliss will face Lash Legend in singles action. This bout marks Legend’s first singles match since officially joining the SmackDown roster. The match was made after Legend and Nia Jax attacked Bliss, Charlotte Flair, and The Kabuki Warriors last week, leaving them laid out in the ring.

WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill and Sami Zayn are also advertised to appear on tonight’s show.

Scheduled matches for WWE SmackDown:

United States Championship

Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa

Mixed Tag Team Match

Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley vs. Aleister Black & Zelina Vega

Alexa Bliss vs. Lash Legend