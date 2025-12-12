Updated Favorites And Betting Odds For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE is scheduled to host its Saturday Night’s Main Event special on Saturday, December 13th, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Updated betting odds have been released for four major matches: John Cena’s final match against “The Ring General” GUNTHER, a champion vs. champion match featuring Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and NXT Champion “The Ruler of NXT” Oba Femi, a singles match between Bayley and NXT’s Sol Ruca, and a WWE World Tag Team Championship match where reigning champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee will face NXT’s Je’Von Evans and TNA X-Division Champion Leon Slater.

According to the latest odds, GUNTHER is favored to defeat Cena in Cena’s final match, while Rhodes is expected to win against Femi. In the singles match, Ruca is favored to emerge victorious against Bayley, and Styles and Lee are expected to retain their titles against Evans and Slater.

You can check out the current betting odds below, courtesy of BetOnline:

Singles Match

“The Ring General” GUNTHER -300 (1/3) vs. 17-time World Champion John Cena +200 (2/1)

Note: Line opened with GUNTHER -2000 (1/20) and Cena +700 (7/1). Current odds give GUNTHER a 75% likelihood of winning the match.

Champion vs. Champion Match

Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes -400 (1/4) vs. WWE NXT Champion “The Ruler of NXT” Oba Femi +250 (5/2)

Note: Line opened with Rhodes -1000 (1/10) and Femi +550 (11/2). Current odds give Rhodes an 80% likelihood of winning the match.

Singles Match

NXT’s Sol Ruca -250 (2/5) vs. Bayley +170 (17/10)

Note: Line opened with Ruca -500 (1/5) and Bayley +300 (3/1). Current odds give Ruca a 71.4% likelihood of winning the match.

WWE World Tag Team Championship Match

“The Phenomenal” AJ Styles and LWO’s Dragon Lee (c) -350 (2/7) vs. NXT’s “The Young OG” Je’Von Evans and TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater +225 (9/4)

Note: Odds give Styles and Lee a 77.8% likelihood of winning the match.