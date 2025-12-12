Backstage Praise For Bayley Following Lodestone Training Camp

WWE star Bayley recently conducted her Lodestone training camp, where she worked with several independent talents, as previously reported by PWMania.com.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, many people within WWE praised Bayley for her efforts during the camp.

One staff member specifically noted the remarkable impact someone can have when they invest their heart into their work, and that was evident in Bayley’s approach.

Sean Ross Sapp also spoke with several talents who commended Bayley and her team for their efforts at the camp. Sources within WWE indicated their support for allowing WWE talents to assist in this initiative.

Notably, WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena attended the camp to observe.

Additionally, Charlotte Flair, Lyra Valkyria, and Ivy Nile joined Bayley in helping run the camp.