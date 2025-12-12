Prop Betting Odds For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE is set to host its Saturday Night’s Main Event special on Saturday, December 13th, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena will be competing in his final pro wrestling match against “The Ring General,” GUNTHER. GUNTHER is favored to win, and a variety of prop betting odds have been released for the match. These include the number of Attitude Adjustments that will be delivered, who will score the first near fall, and more. Additionally, GUNTHER has been given better odds compared to those offered by BetOnline.

You can check out the betting odds below, courtesy of My Bookie:

Total Number Of Attitude Adjustments: Under 3.5 (-160) Over 3.5 (+120)

First Near Fall: GUNTHER (-300) John Cena (+200)

Method of Victory: Submission (-300) Pinfall (+200) Other (+500)

First Finishing Move Performed: STFU (+100) Attitude Adjustment (-160) Powerbomb (+120) Gojira Clutch (-140)

Any Other Competitor To Enter The Ring During The Match: Yes (-500) No (+300)

Referee To Be Knocked Down/Taken Out: Yes (-200) No (+150)

Match Result: “The Ring General” GUNTHER -325 vs. 17-time World Champion John Cena +200