Chelsea Green Reveals She Pitched A Women’s U.S. Title Open Challenge

WWE Women’s United States Champion and AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Chelsea Green recently appeared on “Insight With Chris Van Vliet.” During the interview, she discussed several topics, including her pairing with NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, her partner in the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship.

Green said, “I don’t know who in NXT thought to put us together, but I owe them a lot of money. When Ethan gets called up, I owe them a lot of money. Yes, I don’t know, but it’s crazy. I remember being backstage and listening to him out in the ring when I was going to come out and do the first promo with him. His facial expressions, and the sh*t that was coming out of his mouth was just like, Oh, my God, I couldn’t have said it any better. And we actually get along too, which that’s rare. There’s also, like, something very unique about putting a man and a woman together who are in no way related or partners or anything. We just have a different dynamic than anyone else.”

On what the idea behind the pairing was:

“I would love to know, I have no clue. I don’t know, I got a call like the day before, being like, ‘Hey, you’re gonna come into NXT.’ I said ‘Sure.’ I just assumed I was gonna have a singles match. I showed up, and they said, ‘Oh, you’re gonna be with Ethan.’ And I’m like, Ethan who? Then they said, ‘Ethan Page.’ I had to Google him, and then I was like, Okay, I do know Ethan. He’s Canadian. I know him. But I didn’t really know anything about him. I didn’t know anything, and now I’m like, yeah, duh. We belong together on screen. I think it’s perfect. My sister called me the other day to tell me that he’s stealing my spotlight, and I think that that is a perfect partnership.”

On how she pitched the idea for a Women’s U.S. Title Open Challenge:

“Okay. So obviously, for three years, you’ve seen me duck and dodge any match possible. I really tried to avoid wrestling, but we’re here, we’re a double champion. Ethan is teaching me to face our fears head-on, so did I pitch to have an open challenge? Yes, because I’m a fighting champion now! I’m gonna need a sauna and some ice packs, but I will be a fighting champion!”

On asking for a custom Women’s U.S. Title:

“I asked. I really did try. I tried so hard. I wanted to do a Divas open challenge. I want to do the whole shebang, but I understand that the women before me, it’s fun for me, because I wasn’t a diva, but the women before me fought so hard to kind of end that stigma. I don’t know if bringing it back right now would do those women justice. Maybe in 10 years, maybe the girls from NXT can come up and do it in the future, but I will continue trying. I will keep pushing.”

