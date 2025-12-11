Stephanie McMahon Shares That She Once Suffered A Miscarriage

Stephanie McMahon opened up and shared a very personal story on the latest episode of her show.

A new episode of her What’s Your Story? podcast dropped today, featuring Natalya as the week’s guest.

The discussion centered on Natalya’s recently released memoir, and McMahon praised her longtime friend for the honesty she shows in the book, especially when detailing the mental health challenges her father, the late Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, endured due to head trauma.

During the episode, McMahon revealed that she suffered a miscarriage earlier in her life, explaining why she believes conversations like this matter.

“I had a miscarriage at one point, and it’s devastating,” McMahon said. “You never really know until you tell someone that you had a miscarriage. And then you find out tons of women that you know who have had miscarriages. And it’s just something we don’t share that I think if we did talk about more, it would be helpful.”

McMahon continued, “From a mental health standpoint as well, you know, it’s very hard to go through that. When you find out that people you love, relate to, look up to, that really, truly, we all have problems. We’re here to help one another, because at the end of the day all we have is each other.”

