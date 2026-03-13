Backstage News On The Bella Twins’ WWE TV Return

The Bella Twins are reportedly set to return to WWE television in the near future.

The duo made their most recent in-ring appearances during the 2026 Royal Rumble, which was held in Saudi Arabia. Nikki Bella entered the match at number 25, while Brie Bella followed later with an entry at number 29.

The night after the Premium Live Event, the twins appeared on WWE Raw, where they delivered a promo announcing their intention to pursue the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

During their time away from WWE, both Nikki and Brie shifted their focus toward family life and expanding their business ventures. Among their projects is their wine brand, Bonita Bonita.

Nikki had already made a return to WWE earlier in 2025 when she appeared on the premiere episode of Raw following the company’s move to Netflix. However, Brie’s status with the company remained unclear until her surprise appearance in the Royal Rumble match.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the Hall of Fame duo is expected to be back on WWE programming “very soon.” At this time, it has not been confirmed whether the twins will compete at WrestleMania 42 or what exact storyline plans are in place.

Winning the Women’s Tag Team Titles would mark a new milestone for the legendary duo, as it remains one of the few accolades they have yet to capture during their WWE careers.

Outside the ring, the sisters have continued making public appearances, including a recent spot at the Taco Bell Awards, where they appeared together during the ceremony.