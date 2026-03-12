WWE Planning Major WrestleMania 42 Match For IYO SKY

With just over a month remaining before WWE WrestleMania 42, creative plans involving Iyo Sky have become a major topic of discussion among fans and insiders.

According to a report from Bodyslam, Sky is expected to become involved in a storyline involving her former Damage CTRL teammates, Asuka and The Kabuki Warriors member Kairi Sane.

Internal sources reportedly indicate that WWE has intentionally limited extended in-ring interaction between Asuka and Sky in recent weeks because the current plan is for the two to face each other in a singles match at WrestleMania.

However, there has also been internal discussion about expanding the bout into a triple threat match by adding Kairi Sane to the contest. Doing so would reunite three former members of Damage CTRL in a high-profile match on WWE’s biggest stage.

Reports suggest that tensions between Asuka and Sane have been building for months, with the duo reportedly “barreling toward a split.” A triple threat match at WrestleMania has been discussed as a potential way to bring closure to their long-running alliance and shared history.

Sky’s path to WrestleMania has already undergone several creative adjustments throughout early 2026. She was originally scheduled to face Giulia for the WWE Women’s United States Championship on the February 20 episode of WWE SmackDown, but the match was canceled shortly before the show. WWE later opted to hold off on the bout in order to potentially present it on a bigger stage.

More recently, Sky experienced a setback when her tag team partnership with Rhea Ripley came to an end. The pair dropped the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship to Nia Jax and Lash Legend during the February 27 episode of SmackDown.

Since then, Ripley has shifted her focus to the singles title picture, entering a world championship program against Jade Cargill.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The event is expected to feature a record number of women’s matches, with internal discussions pointing toward six bouts involving the women’s division.

Several key matches are already beginning to take shape, including championship defenses by Stephanie Vaquer and Jade Cargill, as well as a rumored Intercontinental Championship showdown between AJ Lee and Becky Lynch.