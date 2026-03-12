David Finlay Says Signing With AEW Instead Of WWE Was An ‘Easy’ Choice

Newly signed David Finlay has opened up about his decision to join All Elite Wrestling instead of pursuing a potential move to WWE.

Finlay made his AEW debut during the March 4, 2026 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he aligned himself with Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors.

In a recent interview with Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone, Finlay discussed the factors behind his decision and explained why signing with AEW felt like the right move.

“Let’s see, I was in New Japan for 11 years, and every single year there were rumblings that I was going to leave,” Finlay said. “Finally, I got over doing a 14-hour flight four times a month and decided I wanted to leave Japan behind. Obviously, I’ve got family ties in another company, and I sat and thought about it. I was like, well, you know, I’ve never made a dime with my brother. I’ve never made a dime with my father. And I’ve made fat stacks of cash with these boys here. So the choice was easy.”

Finlay previously spent more than a decade competing in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he established himself as a prominent figure on the roster.

His AEW arrival also marked the reformation of the War Dogs faction, now known simply as “The Dogs,” alongside Kidd and Connors. The group quickly became involved in a rivalry with Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin.

Finlay recently made his in-ring debut on Dynamite in San Jose, teaming with Kidd in a tag team match against Cassidy and Allin.

By signing with AEW, Finlay also bypassed a potential storyline in WWE that reportedly would have reunited him with members of his family. His brother Brogan Finlay and father Fit Finlay are currently featured on WWE NXT as part of the Birthright stable, which also includes Lexis King and Arianna Grace.

Instead, Finlay has chosen to continue his career alongside his longtime allies in AEW, beginning a new chapter after his lengthy tenure in Japan.