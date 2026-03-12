Backstage Frustration Over WrestleMania 42 Promotional Changes

With WWE WrestleMania 42 just weeks away, a new report suggests there is growing frustration within a WWE department responsible for the event’s visual presentation.

According to WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, members of the team tasked with creating promotional graphics and branding for WrestleMania have been dealing with repeated changes to the event’s overall theme. Sources indicate that the lack of a clearly defined creative direction has led to ongoing revisions and additional workload for the staff involved.

One source reportedly said that the vision for WrestleMania’s presentation has never been firmly established, resulting in a constant stream of new requests for updated graphics and promotional materials.

Initially, the concept for the event was designed around a “high-end, classy vibe,” which was reflected in early promotional teasers released by WWE. However, since those first advertisements debuted, the creative direction has reportedly shifted several times, forcing the design team to repeatedly revise the event’s marketing visuals.

The reported tension comes as WWE continues preparations for the two-night show in Las Vegas. Internally, management is said to be focused on improving ticket sales for the event at Allegiant Stadium.

Back in February, WWE leadership reportedly held a multi-department meeting after internal projections showed ticket sales trailing behind the pace set by the previous year’s WWE WrestleMania 41. At that point, roughly 36,000 tickets per night had been sold, which was approximately 10,000 fewer than the same point in the buildup to WrestleMania 41.

In response, departments across the company were encouraged to pitch new promotional ideas in an effort to generate additional excitement around the show. That push for a fresh marketing “spark” is believed to be one of the reasons behind the repeated shifts in WrestleMania’s graphic design and branding approach.

WrestleMania 42 will take place on April 18 and 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Several major championship matches have already been announced for the event:

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton

World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan

Additional matches are expected to be announced as WWE continues building toward its biggest annual event.