Backstage Update On Potential WrestleMania 42 Match Stipulations

WWE is reportedly discussing potential adjustments to the card for WWE WrestleMania 42, including the possibility of adding stipulations to several high-profile matches.

According to a report from WrestleVotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE management is exploring what have been described internally as “natural adjustments” to the lineup. The goal is to enhance the show’s overall appeal and attract additional viewers during the broadcast.

One idea reportedly being considered involves placing a stipulation-heavy match at the start of the event’s preview window airing on traditional ESPN channels. By showcasing an exciting match type during this free-to-air segment, WWE hopes to grab the attention of casual viewers and encourage them to subscribe in order to watch the full event.

The strategy would serve as a promotional “hook,” designed to convert viewers watching the preview portion of the broadcast into paid streaming subscribers.

This reported approach comes amid earlier reports that WWE’s graphics and production teams have been dealing with shifting creative requests as leadership searches for new promotional ideas to strengthen the marketing push for WrestleMania 42. The company has reportedly been seeking the right “spark” to boost both ticket sales and overall viewership for the two-night event.

Another factor shaping the WrestleMania card is the women’s division, which is reportedly expected to have a record-breaking presence on the show. Internal discussions have suggested that as many as six women’s matches could take place during the event.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled for April 18 and 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Several championship matches have already been confirmed for the event:

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton

World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns

WWE Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan

Additional matches are expected to be announced in the coming weeks as WWE continues finalizing plans for its biggest annual event.