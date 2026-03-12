Cam Skattebo Responds To Criticism Over WWE Raw Appearance After Injury

Cam Skattebo has addressed criticism surrounding his involvement in a physical segment during the November 17, 2025 episode of WWE Raw.

The New York Giants running back attended the event and ended up participating in an in-ring altercation during a commercial break after being confronted by members of The Judgment Day — including Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh.

The segment also featured comedian Andrew Schultz and several of Skattebo’s Giants teammates, who stepped in during the confrontation.

However, the appearance sparked debate among fans due to the fact that Skattebo had suffered a season-ending ankle injury on October 26, only weeks before the Raw segment aired. Some questioned whether participating in a physical WWE moment posed an unnecessary risk.

During a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, Skattebo defended his decision to get involved, explaining that his ankle had already been surgically repaired with hardware that made him feel comfortable taking part in the segment.

“I got some plates and screws in there,” Skattebo explained to Eisen. “At that point, it’s already screwed in and plates are on, so I felt like I was okay to do whatever I wanted to. It’s not like it was going to break. I was behind the wall, having a good time with my boys, teammates were out there backing me. If something really broke down, I knew I had my boys behind me.”

Skattebo is currently continuing his rehabilitation process and is expected to make a full recovery ahead of the Giants’ 2026 NFL season opener.