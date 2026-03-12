Backstage News On WWE Plans For William Regal And Fit Finlay On NXT

During Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT TV, pro wrestling legends William Regal and Fit Finlay made a surprising appearance, seemingly leading the attack by Charlie Dempsey on Tavion Heights.

According to PWInsider.com, Regal and Finlay are set to make regular appearances on NXT following Tuesday night’s storyline, indicating they will mentor and guide the group moving forward.

It was also reported that Regal has been off WWE TV for some time, primarily working behind the scenes on the main roster.

Earlier this year, The Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that Regal was part of WWE’s main roster creative team, alongside Michael Hayes.

His appearance on NXT marked his first visit to the WWE Performance Center in a while and his first WWE TV appearance in recent memory, following his last on the NXT Homecoming special last September.

Following the NXT episode, Finlay posted a photo on his Twitter (X) account featuring himself and Regal alongside Charlie Dempsey, Lexis King, Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo, Uriah Connors, and TNA Knockouts World Champion Arianna Grace.

Finlay wrote, “Well, who would have thought! ⁦@WWENXT just changed. You need this, yet you recoil from it.”