Logan Paul Reveals Advice Triple H Gave Him About Wrestling

Top WWE star Logan Paul appeared on an episode of his podcast, Impaulsive, where he discussed various topics. One of the main points he addressed was his next goal as a professional wrestler: he plans to focus on learning and mastering the art of selling.

Paul said, “He [Triple H] asked me to grow my hair out. It was a very light suggestion that I took way too seriously. He’s like, ‘Would you ever consider growing your hair out? It creates movement.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I totally understand that.’ You know what I’m going to start focusing on, Maxxine? Selling. Selling. [Maxxine, ‘Yes, welcome to the club!’] Yeah, there is an art to the sell, and I’m not sure much people, even me, place that much focus on it.”

