WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 Set To Air Live On YouTube

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT Executive Producer Shawn Michaels announced on his official Twitter (X) account that NXT Stand & Deliver 2026 will stream live on YouTube.

Michaels wrote, “Guess I better figure out how to get onto @YouTube… because #StandAndDeliver streams LIVE across the globe on @WWE’s YouTube Saturday, April 4 at 7e/4p! #WWENXT”

The upcoming event is scheduled for Saturday, April 4th, at The Factory in St. Louis, Missouri.

This will mark the first time NXT Stand & Deliver is held outside WrestleMania Week, where it has traditionally taken place. This change was reportedly made for timing reasons.

