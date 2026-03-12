WWE 2K26 Players Can Claim Free VC With New Locker Code

WWE 2K26 is scheduled for its full launch on Friday, March 13th. However, players who purchased the game’s special editions have had access since March 6th.

2K Games recently introduced the new “Ringside Pass” feature, which allows players to unlock DLC and earn XP points in the game. The publisher also released the notes for Patch 1.04 this week, which includes various changes and adjustments to fine-tune the new Ringside Pass.

Additionally, 2K Games announced that Early Access players can use the locker code “MZFGCPCR” to earn 32,500 in-game VC, which must be redeemed by 9 AM PT today, March 12th. After redeeming the locker code, players need to visit The Island to collect their VC.

The updates for Patch 1.04 went live on PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X, and Steam on Wednesday, March 11th. However, players using Nintendo Switch 2 will have to wait until Monday, March 30th, for these new adjustments to be available.

The notes for Patch 1.04 detail the following changes:

* Custom Matches will now award RXP

* RXP earn rates for matches increased by 20%

* Match Complete: 25 (current) > 30

* Match Win Bonus: 85 (current) > 105

* Minimum match time requirement added for Match Win RXP rewards

* If a match is completed faster than 60 seconds, players will receive completion RXP, but not additional win bonuses