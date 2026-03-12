Braun Strowman Launches His Own Production Company “Meat Castle Media”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman (Adam Scherr), who currently hosts USA Network’s “Everything On The Menu,” has launched his own production company called Meat Castle Media.

The report notes that Scherr will operate the production company alongside his producing partner, Nick Antonicelli, in collaboration with Magilla Entertainment, known for “Beachfront Bargain Hunt.” This marks Magilla’s first talent-led production venture.

Under this partnership, Antonicelli and Scherr will work with Magilla’s Chief Development Officer, Kevin Duncan, who was instrumental in developing and executive producing “Everything on the Menu.” Their goal is to create new unscripted series and formats, as well as podcasts that cover a range of topics, including crafts, competitions, celebrity interviews, and more.

The first series produced by Meat Castle is titled “Hands On,” in which Scherr will explore different unique crafts in each episode, immersing himself in various professions that embody the American Dream.

Meanwhile, Season 2 of “Everything on the Menu” will debut on USA Network in early summer. This upcoming season will consist of 12 episodes.