Tatum Paxley Addresses Potential Move To WWE’s Main Roster

WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Tatum Paxley appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss whether she is prepared for a move to the main roster.

Paxley said, “1000 percent, but I am also in zero rush. I’m in no rush to get there. This is something I’ve learned from being in NXT, that timing is everything. My career was a little bit of a slow start, but I would not have wanted that to change at all, especially looking back on it. Now, if you were to go back in time and ask me, I’d be like, ‘Man, I wish this’ and ‘I wish that.’”

On timing being important and trusting in WWE’s writers:

“But gosh, looking back on it now, timing is everything. I trust in them, the writers, and everybody. I trust in them so much that I know when they’re ready to give me the ball and run, I trust their timing. You know, like, ‘Okay, it’s Tatum’s turn. Catch.’ ‘Thanks!’ And I’ll take off. So whenever Raw or SmackDown is ready to toss me that ball, I’m catching it, and I’m sprinting.”

(H/T to F4WOnline.com for transcribing the above quotes)