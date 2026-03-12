Update On WWE’s Birthright Stable Plans

According to a previous report by PWMania.com, David Finlay made his AEW debut on last week’s episode of Dynamite.

He signed with the company after leaving NJPW last month. Finlay has joined his former NJPW stablemates Gabe Kidd and Clark Connors, forming a group known as The Dogs.

It was also reported that Finlay had discussions with WWE, but ultimately chose AEW partly because WWE wanted him for NXT and was not open to other options.

Currently, NXT is developing a new stable of second-generation talent called Birthright. This group recently added Charlie Dempsey, who turned on his former stablemate Tavion Heights after his father, William Regal, appeared alongside Fit Finlay—who is the father of both David Finlay and Connors.

In the latest edition of the Fightful Select Answers Q&A, a question was raised about whether Finlay’s decision to join AEW affected plans for Birthright.

Sean Ross Sapp noted that, as of last week, Birthright is continuing as originally planned.

He also expressed his belief that Finlay would have likely been part of the group had he chosen to join WWE.