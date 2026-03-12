Report: WWE Signs Independent Wrestler Nikki Blackheart

According to BodySlam+, sources within WWE have reported that independent wrestling star Nikki Blackheart has signed a new deal with the company and will soon report to the WWE Performance Center.

The report indicates that WWE officials were very impressed with Blackheart’s performance during the tryouts last month and acted quickly to sign her.

While the exact date of Blackheart’s arrival at the Performance Center has not been confirmed, updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Blackheart has been involved in the wrestling business for just under two years, making her debut at CCW Breakout 37 in June 2024.

She has primarily worked for Coastal Championship Wrestling in Florida but has also competed for AAA, Athena’s Metroplex Wrestling, and 4th Rope Wrestling.

Additionally, she held the MPX Women’s Championship for 29 days after winning it from Abadon at the 2026 MPX Texas Rumble on February 7.

Unfortunately, she recently lost the MPX Women’s Championship to Priscilla Kelly. Furthermore, Winnipeg Pro Wrestling announced over the weekend that Blackheart would not be appearing at their Voyageur Cup shows on March 13 and 14.