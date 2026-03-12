Cody Rhodes Believes WWE WrestleMania 42 Could Be The Best Ever

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes recently shared his thoughts on why fans should be excited for WWE WrestleMania 42, which is set to take place in Las Vegas.

Speaking during an appearance on Complex Graps: The Podcast, Rhodes suggested that this year’s WrestleMania card may end up surprising fans in a big way.

“I said something that I don’t love how it came out, but what I meant is I said I think we’re sitting on a sleeper Mania, and I said this like a month ago.

What I meant was because a ten-year Mania like 40, you always feel this sense of — I don’t know — destiny or there’s something about that ten-year moment.”

Rhodes explained that milestone events like WWE WrestleMania 40 naturally carry a different level of anticipation, but he believes the matches currently coming together for WrestleMania 42 could result in one of the strongest in-ring shows in the event’s history.

“This year, the matches — we had our main event with CM Punk and Roman Reigns, and now we just got to myself versus Randy Orton as the other main event at WrestleMania. The matches that are coming together — Stephanie McMahon and Liv Morgan, what clearly looks like Jacob Fatu might be doing, you talked about Sami Zayn — I think you’re looking at a bell-to-bell Mania that’s the best it’s been.”

According to Rhodes, the focus on strong in-ring competition could make the show particularly memorable for longtime wrestling fans.

“A bell-to-bell wrestling good — this is the type of stuff I grew up on, wrestling bell-to-bell. And for people who come for all the other grandeur and the spectacle that is WrestleMania, that’s all there too.”

Rhodes also hinted that there could be some exciting surprises planned for the event beyond the matches themselves.

“I feel like I saw some names on a sheet of some potential guests that is really, really exciting for WrestleMania — for me particularly.

But yeah, bell-to-bell, I think they’re going to get one of the better Manias, if not the best Mania of all time.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place over two nights in Las Vegas and is expected to feature several high-profile matches and appearances as WWE prepares for its biggest annual event.