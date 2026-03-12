Tyra Mae Steele Not Released By WWE

Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-Stock, known to WWE fans as Tyra Mae Steele, sparked confusion online after posting a message suggesting she had been released by WWE. However, the situation has since been clarified — she has not actually been released from the company.

Mensah-Stock initially wrote on social media that she had been let go by WWE after competing in an Olympic wrestling event during a weekend away from the company.

“On a weekend off working for WWE, I went back to Olympic wrestling, won gold at Worlds, prize purse was $350,000,” Steele wrote. “Tried to go back to WWE that Monday. They moved me up to Raw, just to tell me they had to let me go because I went behind their back. So was this a DREAM or NIGHTMARE?”

Following speculation among fans and wrestling media, it was clarified that the post was meant literally as a description of a dream she had, rather than a real event. Mensah-Stock remains under contract with WWE.

Mensah-Stock rose to international fame after winning gold in freestyle wrestling at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. She later signed with WWE in 2023 and went on to win the first season of the WWE LFG reality series, earning an NXT contract while being mentored by The Undertaker.

Since joining WWE, Steele has competed primarily on the WWE NXT brand and has also appeared on WWE NXT Level Up and the WWE EVOLVE series.

Her most recent appearance for WWE took place last month, and she remains listed on the official NXT roster on WWE’s website.

At this time, there has been no official announcement indicating that Mensah-Stock has been released from the company.