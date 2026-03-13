Report: Logan Paul’s Phone Call About WWE Blocking Boxing Matches Was Staged

Logan Paul recently revealed that WWE has prevented him from pursuing a proposed $1 million boxing challenge against NFL players.

The situation began after Paul claimed on an episode of his Impaulsive podcast that no current football player could defeat him in a boxing match. The statement quickly gained traction and prompted responses from several athletes, including Le’Veon Bell and Breiden Fehoko, who publicly accepted the challenge.

During a recent livestream, Paul appeared to receive a phone call from a WWE executive identified as “Chris,” who informed him that the company would not approve the bouts due to the potential injury risk associated with outside combat sports activities.

The clip generated significant discussion online, with some critics — including Bell — accusing Paul of staging the call to avoid actually taking the fight.

However, a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter indicates the situation may be more complicated. According to the report, while the call shown in the video was recreated for the broadcast, the reasoning behind WWE’s decision reflected legitimate conversations that had already occurred privately.

“One source in WWE said that the conversation itself that was played and everyone heard was staged, but that it was close to a replica of what actually went down in the sense that the reasons in the call why they wouldn’t allow him to box and how it was explained was how it was done.

Another confirmed the reasons as explained were legit and while not denying the phone call itself being planned for release, was essentially done publicly to explain why Paul couldn’t do the fight since the fight with Bell by that time had gotten a lot of media publicity,” the report stated.

The situation comes as Paul remains a key part of WWE’s creative plans heading into WWE WrestleMania 42.

According to reports, Bron Breakker had originally been slated to face Seth Rollins at the event. However, those plans reportedly changed after Breakker underwent surgery to address a hernia issue, with Paul now expected to step into the WrestleMania program instead.