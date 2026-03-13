Trish Stratus Addresses Possibly Inducting Stephanie McMahon Into WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently spoke about the possibility of inducting Stephanie McMahon into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2026.

McMahon is set to headline this year’s class, which also includes AJ Styles and the legendary tag team Demolition. While Stratus and McMahon share a long history — including McMahon inducting Stratus into the Hall of Fame 13 years ago — Stratus says her schedule during WrestleMania weekend could affect whether she is able to return the favor.

Speaking during an appearance on KLAS 8 News Now, Stratus was asked about the possibility.

“I’ll have to see if I’m not at Flanker. I’ll have to see,” Stratus stated when asked about the induction.

Stratus is currently scheduled to appear at Flanker Kitchen & Sports Bar in Las Vegas throughout the weekend as part of her “First Crush” fan event.

The Hall of Fame ceremony itself is set to take place on April 17, 2026, at Dolby Live at Park MGM during WrestleMania weekend.

Stratus’ “First Crush” event is being promoted as an interactive fan experience that will feature merchandise pop-ups, themed food and drinks, live discussions, podcast recordings, meet-and-greets, fireside chats, and other surprises designed to engage wrestling fans visiting Las Vegas for the festivities.

Because many of these fan-focused appearances often overlap with official WWE programming during WrestleMania weekend, Stratus’ availability for the Hall of Fame ceremony remains uncertain.

As of now, WWE has not officially announced who will induct McMahon into the Hall of Fame. However, fans have speculated that a longtime rival such as Stratus or a member of the McMahon family could be fitting choices to recognize her decades of contributions to the company.

The 2026 Hall of Fame ceremony will be part of the larger WWE WrestleMania 42 weekend, which is scheduled to take place April 18–19 at Allegiant Stadium. The event is expected to feature between 14 and 16 matches across both nights, including several major championship bouts involving Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Stephanie Vaquer, and Jade Cargill.