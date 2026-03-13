Former WWE Star Reveals He Was Targeted By Modeling Agency Scam

Former Maven Huffman recently shared a surprising story from before his wrestling career, revealing that he was briefly involved with a fraudulent modeling agency in Washington, D.C. during the summer of 1996.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Maven explained that he was just 19 years old at the time and participating in a college-required cross-cultural program that involved working at a soup kitchen. During that period, a well-dressed man approached him on the street and asked if he had ever considered modeling or acting.

“With my friends there to witness this, I truly felt as though I was being discovered on the spot,” Maven recalled.

The man handed him a business card and told him to contact a modeling agency called Creative Artists. According to Maven, the company was supposedly run by a woman named Anne Wine, who was introduced as the vice president of the organization.

After receiving permission from his professor to take time away from the program, Maven visited the agency’s office. He described the environment as polished and professional. A receptionist greeted him warmly, offered him water and coffee, and made it seem as though the agency had been expecting his arrival.

Following a short wait, Maven was told that Wine was unavailable, but an associate conducted his interview instead. During the meeting, another woman entered the room and abruptly announced that she wanted to sign Maven exclusively.

“At that moment, I was on cloud nine,” Maven said. “She would briefly explain exactly what they were looking for and how I had it all.”

However, there was one condition. Maven was told that while the agency believed in his potential, he lacked proper training. The company offered acting and modeling classes that would cost $2,300.

Maven didn’t have the money and ended up calling his mother from the office to explain the opportunity. Despite hearing the pitch from agency staff over the phone, she declined.

“She told me, ‘I would if I could, but I can’t, so I won’t,’” Maven said.

Weeks later, Maven received another call from the agency—this time offering him a job working at the front desk. He accepted the position and remained in the Washington, D.C. area with his brother after his college program ended.

Once he began working there, Maven started noticing troubling signs. Dozens of people were coming in for interviews every day—often between 30 and 40. Many shared identical stories about being approached on the street by someone who looked like a corporate professional and encouraged to visit the agency.

He also noticed that Anne Wine, the supposed executive, was never present.

The most alarming moment came when Maven was asked to teach an acting class after one of the instructors was unavailable.

“Me – the same guy who, a few months prior, was told I needed to take acting classes – I would become the teacher,” he said. “They told me it’d be easy. For 30 minutes, have the class work on their monologues, and then for 30 minutes have them perform their monologues.”

Eventually, Maven confronted the front desk receptionist outside of work about his suspicions. She confirmed that the agency was operating a scam.

“There is no Anne Wine,” Maven said she told him. “Talent scouts prey on the vulnerable. We sweet-talk them, get them into the building, have them pay for classes they do not need, and then provide them absolutely nothing in return.”

According to Maven, the entire operation was based on commissions. Street-level recruiters earned money for every appointment they generated, office staff received commissions on the classes they sold, and the company profited from the rest.

He said the most heartbreaking aspect was realizing who the victims often were.

“The saddest was they preyed on low-income moms – moms who thought their kid was their way out, their way up, their way into making some money,” Maven explained. “They would come in each and every day and somehow find the money for those classes.”

Maven eventually left the agency when he returned to college. The company was later shut down after action from the Better Business Bureau and multiple lawsuits were filed.

Reflecting on the experience years later, Maven admitted that the situation is not something he is proud of, even though he was unaware of the scheme at the time. He added that the experience partly inspired him to include charitable initiatives through his YouTube platform whenever possible.