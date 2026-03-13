WWE Announces Two New Matches For Tonight’s SmackDown In Phoenix (3/13/26)

New matches have been announced for tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

Heading into the Friday night blue brand broadcast this evening from Phoenix, AZ., the company has confirmed two additional matches.

In the first newly added tag-team tilt, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga will take on the team of Uncle Howdy and Erick Rowan.

In a new tag-team title match, Nia Jax and Lash Legend will defend the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.

Also scheduled for the 3/13 SmackDown is Jelly Roll on Miz TV with The Miz, Jade Cargill vs. Michin, as well as the WrestleMania 42 contract signing for Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton for the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.