John Cena Reacts After Samoa Joe Uses STF In AEW World Title Match

The main event of this past Wednesday night’s “Winter Is Coming” episode of AEW Dynamite featured AEW World Champion Samoa Joe from The Opps defending his title against Eddie Kingston. During the match, Joe paid tribute to WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena by using Cena’s signature submission move, the STF. Although Kingston managed to escape the submission hold, Joe ultimately forced The Mad King to tap out with the Coquina Clutch, successfully retaining the AEW World Title.

Cena responded to Joe’s tribute from Wednesday night by sharing an uncaptioned photo of the AEW star’s salute on his Instagram account.

Joe and Cena have a long history, having trained together at UPW in California during the early stages of their careers. They also faced each other in the ring multiple times during Joe’s time in WWE. Cena is scheduled to compete in his final pro wrestling match against two-time World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13th in Washington, D.C.