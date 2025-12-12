WWE Discussing New Look For Saturday Night’s Main Event

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, which returned earlier this year with a classic, retro, and old-school vibe reminiscent of the original SNME specials from the 1980s, is set for an updated look.

Reports indicate that WWE has been discussing these changes since August. However, it remains unclear whether this new presentation will be a permanent feature or just a temporary change for this weekend’s event, which will showcase the final match of John Cena’s career.

Additionally, the next edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, scheduled for January 2026 in Montreal, Quebec, is currently being promoted with the retro branding.

This suggests the updated look might be a one-time feature for this weekend’s show, given the significance of Cena’s last match.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on Saturday, December 13th, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.