Report: Bron Breakker Slated For Massive Push Heading Into 2026

According to BodySlam+, Bron Breakker has piqued the interest of many WWE executives, who now see him as the “next true big star” of the company.

The report emphasizes that WWE’s top brass views Breakker as a potential successor to Roman Reigns and the future face of the promotion for years to come.

In recent months, WWE has been building Breakker up as its next breakout star. He has been positioned as a top contender since joining The Vision earlier this year. Breakker is set to challenge CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship on the first episode of Monday Night RAW in 2026, which will air on January 5th.

Additionally, he is reportedly the frontrunner to win the 2026 Men’s Royal Rumble Match, taking place in Saudi Arabia on January 31st.

Breakker made a significant impact when he betrayed Seth Rollins on the post-Crown Jewel episode of WWE RAW, effectively taking over The Vision.

Following this betrayal, Rollins was written off television after a brutal attack from Breakker and Bronson Reed. This storyline was partly necessitated by Rollins suffering a shoulder injury during his match against Cody Rhodes in Perth.

BodySlam+ also notes that discussions have been held about a program between Rollins and The Vision, though plans are not yet finalized. The next steps will depend on the timing of Rollins’ return to WWE television, with the company hoping for his comeback sooner rather than later.