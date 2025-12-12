Report: WWE Planning International PLE In Italy For May 2026

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, WWE’s next international premium live event (PLE) after the Royal Rumble is scheduled for May 2026 in Italy. This announcement isn’t surprising, as WWE president Nick Khan mentioned back in September that the company would host a PLE in Italy in 2026.

While the official name of the event has not yet been confirmed, it is traditionally Backlash that takes place in May. The name is currently “up for debate,” with Backlash serving as the internal placeholder. The planned date for the PLE is May 31, which makes it the first PLE following WrestleMania 42.

Details about the venue for the PLE have not yet been released, but updates will be provided as they become available. The last main roster PLE held internationally was Crown Jewel, which took place in Perth, Western Australia, in October. The next international PLE is the Royal Rumble, set to occur in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.