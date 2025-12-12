Backstage Update On Subculture After WWE Release And TNA Return

Sean Ross Sapp addressed the current status of former WWE NXT UK Tag Team Champions Subculture—comprised of Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews—in the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers.

This update follows the group’s release by WWE in August 2022 as part of the NXT UK brand cuts.

They returned to TNA Wrestling (formerly IMPACT Wrestling) in 2023.

When asked about the team’s current situation, Sapp mentioned that, while they were backstage at TNA last May, there have been no updates regarding the company’s interest in signing them since then. He also noted that about a year ago, they were seeking their work visas, and he believes they successfully obtained them.

Andrews and Webster’s stablemate from NXT UK, Dani Luna, signed with TNA Wrestling in December 2023 and is currently part of the company’s Knockouts division.

Subculture reunited with Luna last month at the Capital City Championship Combat Event Horizon show on November 28, where they faced Myung-Jae Lee and The Savage Gnomes (Bear Bronson and Gabby Forza) but lost the match.

Additionally, in October, they teamed up in a losing effort against the Legion of Bloom at an ATTACK! Pro Wrestling event in their home country, the UK.