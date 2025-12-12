Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, which will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The event will air live on The CW and be available internationally on Netflix.

In a featured match, WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair will take on Fatal Influence, consisting of WWE Women’s Speed Champion Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid, in a tag team match.

Also announced is a Fatal 4-Way match for the WWE NXT Championship #1 Contender spot, featuring DarkState’s Dion Lennox, Joe Hendry, Myles Borne, and TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge” Leon Slater.

Additionally, WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion “The Glamour” Blake Monroe will defend her title against Thea Hail. In another tag team match, Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) will face off against OTM (Lucien Price and Bronco Nima).

Join us every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.