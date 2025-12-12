Backstage Update On John Cena vs. GUNTHER At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena expressed his desire for his match against “The Ring General” GUNTHER to be the opening bout at this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event special during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

However, Dave Meltzer reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that the match order for Saturday Night’s Main Event is still “not determined” and “under discussion.” Meltzer also referenced comments from Joe Tessitore, which suggest that the Cena vs. GUNTHER match might actually be the main event, followed by post-show coverage.

According to Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, most people within WWE prefer that the Cena vs. GUNTHER match close out the show. However, both options—having the match open or close the event—are still being considered.

The report noted that there are no firm details regarding the match placement, aligning with Meltzer’s earlier report that placing Cena vs. GUNTHER as the opening match remains a possibility.

As a result, the WWE Universe will have to wait to find out which match will kick off or close out this weekend’s special.

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will take place on Saturday, December 13th, at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.