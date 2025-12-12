WWE Superstars Reveal Best Advice They Ever Received From John Cena

WWE Superstars are featured in a new video released via the company’s official YouTube channel on Friday where they reveal the best advice they ever received from John Cena.

Featured below are some of the quotes:

AJ Styles: “Don’t wait to do what you want to do or say what you want to say. Do it then, do it now, if given the opportunity.”

CM Punk: “Stick to your guns, be yourself. Stay true to yourself.”

Cody Rhodes: “Listen to the audience. And if you do, you’ll never go wrong.”

R-Truth: “Climb one hill at a time and one mountain at a time. There are so many things we try to do. We’re like an octopus trying to handle so many things in life and we overcomplicate things. Take things one at a time.”

Drew McIntyre: “You should be able to sum up who you are in one sentence.”

Damian Priest: “You can have a plan for a segment and enjoy what the audience is doing, but that doesn’t mean you have to stick to it. Do what’s right and know your purpose. Know your role, and then go with that. Because your role for the show is always the most important thing. When you get rid of your ego, you’re able to humble yourself into doing the job the right way.”

The Miz: “If you want to be in the top spot, you have to work harder than everyone else. Do the things that no one else wants to do. Anything Cena puts his mind to, he can do.”

Natalya: “Through good times, bad times, and the in-between times, the best thing to do is be grateful. Be grateful for every little thing. And when you’re grateful, you’ll never go wrong.”

Becky Lynch: “If you and your opponent are both physically fine after a match and the crowd reacts, there’s no problem. There’s always another opportunity tomorrow if you don’t think you delivered your best. Nothing is ever permanent in this business. Everything can turn around in one match or promo.”

John Cena returns to the ring, for the last-time ever, this Saturday, December 13, against Gunther, at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

