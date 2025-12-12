Ric Flair Shares Text Message From Hulk Hogan’s Widow Following Controversy

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has addressed the controversy surrounding comments he made about the death of Hulk Hogan during a recent podcast appearance.

While speaking on the Doubl3 Coverage podcast, Flair claimed that he spoke with Hogan the day before his passing and made a statement that immediately drew attention.

“I talked to him the day before he died,” Flair said. “I shouldn’t say this, but what killed him was street drugs.”

The comment sparked backlash and confusion, prompting a response from Hogan’s widow, Sky Hogan. Speaking to TMZ.com, Sky firmly denied Flair’s claim, stating that “that didn’t happen at all.”

Following the denial, Flair took to Twitter/X to provide additional context. He shared what he said was a private text message from Sky, suggesting there was no animosity between the two and that the situation had been misunderstood.

“Good morning Ric. I’m not sweating this media thing. I know how they love to twist things up and take one sentence out of context in an interview to make a headline,” the message read. “I’ve been off of all social media, so I haven’t heard the podcast or seen much of anything… It’s just better while I’m grieving. But I know you loved Hulk and he loved you!”

Alongside the screenshot, Flair wrote, “This text from Sky Hogan should clarify a lot of things for people who have no clue what they’re talking about!”

Hogan passed away at the age of 71 earlier this year. No official cause of death beyond previously reported health issues has been publicly confirmed by the family.