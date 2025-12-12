WWE Treating Saturday Night’s Main Event Like A Premium Live Event

WWE is breaking from tradition for this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event, with the company treating the show more like a full Premium Live Event rather than a standard television special.

According to Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the December 13 event will feature a significantly expanded format compared to previous editions in the revived series.

“This is being treated more like a PLE, as it has a two-hour pre-show and one-hour post show, unlike Saturday Night’s Main Events of the past in this run, which were just the two-hour presentation,” Meltzer reported. “There is no hard out at the two hour mark. It can go as long as they want.”

While the flexible runtime allows WWE to adjust as needed, Meltzer noted that there had been internal uncertainty regarding the placement of John Cena’s retirement match against Gunther. As of midweek, the decision had reportedly not been fully locked in.

“Whether Cena’s match goes first or last was still not finalized as of midweek. Cena had asked to go first, which makes no sense,” Meltzer wrote. “The belief internally for the past week plus was that he was going first. But on Raw, when Joe Tessitore was running down the night, he talked about how the post-game show will start immediately after the main event, which is Cena vs. Gunther, implying it goes on last.”

Since then, Cena has publicly confirmed that his match with Gunther will in fact close the show, ending speculation about the match order.

The card itself blends established main roster stars with rising NXT talent, continuing WWE’s recent “champion vs. champion” presentation. In addition, Meltzer noted that WWE is planning multiple surprises for the broadcast, fueling speculation that legends or unexpected appearances could be part of Cena’s farewell in Washington, D.C.

Saturday Night’s Main Event – Full Confirmed Card

John Cena vs. Gunther – Cena’s Retirement Match

Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Champion) vs. Oba Femi (NXT Champion) – Champion vs. Champion (Non-Title)

Bayley vs. Sol Ruca – Singles Match

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee (c) vs. Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater – WWE World Tag Team Championship