WWE Planning Creative Changes For SmackDown In 2026

WWE Friday Night SmackDown could be heading for a significant creative reset in 2026, as the blue brand prepares to expand back to a three-hour format.

Beginning with the January 2, 2026 episode from Buffalo, New York, SmackDown is scheduled to return to its previous three-hour runtime. According to a report from BodySlam.net, WWE officials are well aware that the show has struggled at times throughout 2025 and are actively evaluating changes ahead of the new year.

“With SmackDown expected to move to 3 hours again at the beginning of 2026, help seems to be on the way,” BodySlam reported. “Sources indicate that WWE is expected to give the SmackDown roster a little bit of a boost when they make the move back to 3 hours. WWE is aware that the brand desperately needs help on the creative and talent side.”

While no specific names or plans were outlined in the report, a roster shake-up appears likely. WWE has already begun making adjustments in recent months, shifting Sami Zayn, LA Knight, and Ilja Dragunov to SmackDown. Dragunov’s ongoing United States Open Challenge has emerged as one of the brand’s brighter spots, helping inject fresh energy into the weekly product.

There has also been speculation about Becky Lynch potentially moving to SmackDown. From a storyline perspective, Lynch has been boycotting Raw due to ongoing issues with management. With Bianca Belair currently sidelined by injury, SmackDown’s women’s division could benefit from the addition of a top-tier star, making a trade a logical creative option.

As SmackDown prepares to reclaim a three-hour format, WWE appears poised to make broader changes aimed at revitalizing the brand and strengthening its roster heading into 2026.