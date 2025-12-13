Potential WrestleMania Showdown Hinted At On SmackDown

A tense backstage interaction between Jade Cargill and Rhea Ripley unfolded during tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, adding fuel to multiple ongoing storylines within the women’s division.

The segment began with Rhea Ripley confronting Nia Jax and Lash Legend backstage. Legend told Ripley that “things are changing” in the women’s division, prompting Ripley to question whether the comment was meant as a threat. Ripley fired back by suggesting that Jax wanted no part of her, a moment that appeared to tease a potential WrestleMania clash between Ripley and Jade Cargill.

Ripley also stated that she and IYO SKY would pursue the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships whenever they decided the time was right. Damian Priest then entered the scene, telling Ripley that this was exactly the kind of energy he was looking for.

As the exchange continued, Jade Cargill walked past the group. She stopped briefly, locking eyes with Ripley, before continuing on without saying a word—creating a noticeable moment of tension between the two stars.

Later in the show, Michin took part in a backstage interview where she accused Cargill of “picking on” members of the locker room. Michin said she hates bullies and promised to give everything she had when facing Cargill.

That interview was abruptly interrupted when Cargill attacked Michin in the Gorilla position. Cargill delivered a kick and slammed Michin into the wall before heading to the ring.

Once inside the squared circle, Cargill addressed the locker room directly, telling others to stop “trying her.” She warned that “anyone can get stepped on” when women “don’t know their place.”

Michin soon stormed to the ring wielding a kendo stick, striking Cargill multiple times before pulling a table out from under the ring. Cargill fought back with a bicycle kick, shoved the table back under the ring, and sent Michin back inside.

The segment ended decisively with Cargill delivering a chokeslam to Michin and standing tall over her, reinforcing her dominance while simultaneously teasing future confrontations—most notably with Ripley—down the line.