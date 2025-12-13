WWE NXT Live Event Results From Greensboro, North Carolina 12/12/2025

The following results are from Friday’s WWE NXT live event at the Novant Health Fieldhouse in Greensboro, North Carolina, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

– Hank & Tank (Hank Walker and Tank Ledger) def. DarkState (WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Osiris Griffin and Saquon Shugars) in a Non-Title Match.

– Blake Monroe (c) def. Jaida Parker and “The Juggernaut” Jordynne Grace in a Triple Threat Match to retain her WWE NXT Women’s North American Championship.

– “Absolute” Ricky Saints def. WWE LFG season two winner Shiloh Hill in a Singles Match.

– WWE EVOLVE Women’s Champion Kendal Grey and Wren Sinclair def. Fatal Influence (WWE Women’s Speed Champion Fallon Henley and Lainey Reid) in a Tag Team Match.

– Trick Williams def. Brooks Jensen in a Singles Match.

– Jasper Troy (c) def. Lexis King to retain his WWE Men’s Speed Championship.

– Fatal Influence’s Jacy Jayne (c) def. Tatum Paxley to retain her WWE NXT Women’s Championship.

– AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion “All Ego” Ethan Page (c) def. Myles Borne to retain his WWE NXT Men’s North American Championship.