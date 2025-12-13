Final Card For WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XLII takes place tonight from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and will be headlined by the final match of John Cena’s historic wrestling career.

The event is being presented with the scale of a Premium Live Event, featuring an expanded pre-show and post-show, no hard out, and a cross-promotional lineup that includes talent from Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and TNA Wrestling.

Below is the final confirmed match card for Saturday Night’s Main Event XLII.

John Cena vs. Gunther

John Cena’s Final Match

John Cena steps into the ring for the final time as he faces Gunther, the winner of the Last Time Is Now Tournament. The match represents a symbolic passing of the torch, pitting one of WWE’s most decorated superstars against one of the dominant forces of the modern era.

Cena has stated unequivocally that this will be his final in-ring performance, bringing a close to a career that spans over two decades.

Champion vs. Champion (Non-Title Match)

Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Champion) vs. Oba Femi (NXT Champion)

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes faces Oba Femi, the reigning NXT Champion, in a rare champion vs. champion showdown. While no titles are on the line, the match serves as a measuring stick between WWE’s present standard-bearer and one of its most powerful emerging stars.

WWE World Tag Team Championship Match

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee (c) vs. Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater

World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defend their titles against Je’Von Evans of NXT and Leon Slater of TNA Wrestling. Slater enters the match as the current TNA X Division Champion, making this a unique cross-promotional championship contest.

The bout highlights WWE’s continued openness to inter-brand and inter-promotional matchups on major stages.

Singles Match

Bayley vs. Sol Ruca

Veteran star Bayley squares off against rising NXT standout Sol Ruca in a showcase singles match. For Ruca, the bout represents the biggest opportunity of her career to date, while Bayley looks to reassert her position as one of WWE’s most consistent performers.

Saturday Night’s Main Event XLII – Final Card