How To Watch John Cena’s Final Match At WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

How to Watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XLII

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XLII takes place tonight, marking a historic broadcast headlined by the final match of John Cena’s legendary wrestling career. The event will emanate from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and represents the 42nd installment of the long-running Saturday Night’s Main Event franchise.

This edition is particularly notable as it is the first Saturday Night’s Main Event to feature talent from NXT and TNA Wrestling, highlighting WWE’s expanding cross-promotional reach.

Below is everything you need to know about how to watch the event, along with background on the matches and the full confirmed card.

Broadcast and Streaming Information

United States

Saturday Night’s Main Event XLII will stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States.

Platform: Peacock

Subscription Required: Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus

International

Viewers outside the U.S. can watch the event via the WWE Network or through local broadcast partners, depending on region.

Event Details

Event: Saturday Night’s Main Event XLII

Date: Saturday, December 13, 2025

Location: Capital One Arena – Washington, D.C.

Participating Brands: Raw, SmackDown, NXT, TNA

John Cena’s Final Match

The centerpiece of the event is John Cena’s retirement match, officially closing the book on one of the most decorated careers in WWE history.

Cena first announced his intention to retire from in-ring competition at Money in the Bank 2024, confirming that 2025 would be his farewell year.

Cena’s 2025 Farewell Tour Highlights

January 6, 2025 (Raw): Cena begins his final year

Royal Rumble (Feb. 1): Participated but did not win

Elimination Chamber (March 1): Won the match to earn a title opportunity

WrestleMania 41 (April 20): Defeated Cody Rhodes to win the Undisputed WWE Championship

SummerSlam (Aug. 3): Lost the title back to Rhodes in a Street Fight

“The Last Time Is Now” Tournament

To determine Cena’s final opponent, WWE introduced The Last Time Is Now Tournament, which began on the November 10 episode of Raw and concluded on the December 5 episode of SmackDown.

In the tournament final, Gunther defeated LA Knight, earning the right to face Cena in his retirement match.

During this stretch, Cena also briefly captured the Intercontinental Championship by defeating Dominik Mysterio on November 10, officially becoming a Triple Crown and Grand Slam Champion. He later lost the title back to Mysterio at Survivor Series: WarGames on November 29.

Undercard and Cross-Promotional Matches

Saturday Night’s Main Event XLII features multiple high-profile bouts involving talent from Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and TNA.

Cody Rhodes vs. Oba Femi

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes faces NXT Champion Oba Femi in a Champion vs. Champion non-title match. The bout was set after Rhodes vowed to face the winner of the NXT Championship match at NXT Deadline, where Femi defeated Ricky Saints to retain his title.

AJ Styles & Dragon Lee vs. Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater

World Tag Team Champions AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defend their titles against Je’Von Evans (NXT) and Leon Slater (TNA). Slater enters the match as the reigning TNA X Division Champion, making this a rare inter-promotional championship clash.

Bayley vs. Sol Ruca

A singles match between Bayley and rising NXT star Sol Ruca was announced on the December 5 episode of SmackDown, continuing WWE’s emphasis on spotlighting emerging talent on major stages.

Full Match Card – Saturday Night’s Main Event XLII

John Cena vs. Gunther – John Cena’s Final Match

Champion vs. Champion (Non-Title): Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Champion) vs. Oba Femi (NXT Champion)

WWE World Tag Team Championship: AJ Styles & Dragon Lee (c) vs. Je’Von Evans & Leon Slater

Singles Match: Bayley vs. Sol Ruca

Saturday Night’s Main Event XLII is being treated as a full Premium Live Event–level broadcast, complete with expanded pre-show and post-show coverage, no hard out, and a global spotlight on John Cena’s final appearance inside a WWE ring.