Gunther Speaks On John Cena Ahead Of Saturday Night’s Main Event

Gunther has weighed in on the significance of facing John Cena in Cena’s retirement match at Saturday Night’s Main Event on December 13, 2025.

In an interview with People.com, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion reflected on what the match represents—not just for Cena, but for the evolution of WWE itself.

Gunther drew a clear distinction between his identity and Cena’s legacy. “I don’t consider myself a sports entertainer. I consider myself a professional wrestler,” Gunther said. “Maybe that’s where the distinction is in this whole thing. It’s undeniable: He’s the greatest of all time. He’s the greatest sports entertainer of all time. And that’s how I always saw myself as different.”

Despite that contrast, Gunther acknowledged the magnitude of being chosen as Cena’s final opponent and embraced the symbolism behind the matchup. “Obviously it’s a big deal and I am proud to be in that situation,” Gunther said. “I came up in Europe and took a different route to WWE than everybody else and I represent a little bit of the new wave of wrestlers to have come into WWE recently.”

Gunther went on to frame the bout as a true generational clash—one that reflects both WWE’s past and its future. “I guess if you compare it like that, it really is a passing of the torch match because it’s two different styles and two completely different generations,” he added. “It makes me proud to be the guy that got picked for that.”

The highly anticipated match between Cena and Gunther will headline Saturday Night’s Main Event from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., marking the final in-ring appearance of one of WWE’s most decorated champions.