Backstage News On What’s Next For John Cena In WWE Following Retirement Match

WWE legend and 17-time World Champion John Cena is scheduled to compete in his final pro wrestling match at Saturday Night’s Main Event later tonight in Washington, D.C., where he will face two-time former World Heavyweight Champion, “The Ring General” GUNTHER.

Although Cena’s in-ring career is coming to an end, he will continue to be part of WWE for the next five years in a different role.

In an interview with Tom Rinaldi on WWE’s YouTube channel, Cena announced that he has signed a new contract to serve as the company’s ambassador.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cena’s new deal with WWE will run through the end of 2030.

Meltzer also mentioned that Cena has consistently expressed his desire to contribute to the company even after retiring from in-ring competition, making it interesting to see how WWE will utilize his services in the future.