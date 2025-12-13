Randy Orton Sends Message To Fans Ahead Of Royal Rumble 2026

Randy Orton is currently in Saudi Arabia as part of WWE’s promotional push for the 2026 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, which will take place in Riyadh. Orton is joined on the trip by several other WWE stars, including Liv Morgan, Grayson Waller, and Omos.

Saudi Arabian adviser Turki Al-Sheikh shared a video on TikTok featuring Orton promoting both the Royal Rumble and the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown that will be held in Saudi Arabia ahead of the event. In the video, Orton confirmed that he will be appearing at both shows.

“This is Randy Orton with the WWE. I am at The Grove and I just wanna remind everybody that tickets are still on sale for the Royal Rumble, coming here to Riyadh at the end of January, and tickets are still on sale for SmackDown too so make sure you get your tickets and I will see you at the Royal Rumble or I will see you at SmackDown, and I will 100 percent see you here at the one and only Grove,” Orton said.

The 2026 Royal Rumble is scheduled for January 31 in Riyadh, marking the first time one of WWE’s traditional “Big Four” events will be held outside of North America. The show will be part of Riyadh Season and continues WWE’s long-term partnership with Saudi Arabia.

Orton has been absent from WWE television for several months, and as of now, there is no official word on when he will return to in-ring competition.