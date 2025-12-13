Kurt Angle Shares Tribute To John Cena Before Final WWE Match

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has shared a heartfelt message for John Cena ahead of Cena’s retirement match this weekend.

Cena is set to compete in the final match of his legendary career on December 13 at Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he will face Gunther before officially stepping away from in-ring competition.

With Gunther positioned as Cena’s final opponent, the first man to ever face Cena on WWE’s main roster took to social media to reflect on the full-circle moment. Angle shared a photo from his iconic face-off with Cena on the June 27, 2002 episode of SmackDown, when a young Cena answered Angle’s open challenge and introduced himself to the world with the now-famous words, “Ruthless Aggression.”

Angle posted the image on Instagram along with the following message:

“Who in the hell are you? I’m John Cena. From his unforgettable moments in the ring to his inspiring presence outside of it, John Cena has truly left an indelible mark on the world of sports entertainment. I am proud to have been part of his journey, and what a ride it has been for him. His dedication, resilience, and passion have inspired countless fans and peers alike. As he embarks on his well-deserved retirement, I wish him all the best in the next chapter of his life. Enjoy your last ride, John….a legend forever. Welcome to retirement, my friend.”

Gunther serving as Cena’s final opponent creates a striking contrast to his debut. Cena’s WWE journey began by answering an open challenge from Angle and showing “Ruthless Aggression.” It now concludes against the dominant “Ring General,” symbolizing the evolution from hungry rookie to one of the most influential figures in wrestling history.

Saturday Night’s Main Event takes place at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., and will stream live on Peacock. In addition to Cena’s retirement match, the card includes Cody Rhodes vs. Oba Femi in a Champion vs. Champion showdown, Bayley vs. Sol Ruca, and a WWE World Tag Team Championship match featuring AJ Styles and Dragon Lee defending against Je’Von Evans and Leon Slater.