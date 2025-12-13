Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of Monday Night RAW, which will be streamed live on Netflix from the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The show is set to begin at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

In an exciting singles match, The Vision’s “The Maverick” Logan Paul will face WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio from LWO. Additionally, WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Best In The World” CM Punk will make his return.

Also previously announced for the show, The Usos (consisting of “Main Event” Jey Uso and “Big Jim” Jimmy Uso) will compete against The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) in a tag team match.

