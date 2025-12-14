Backstage News On Rey Mysterio’s WWE Future Amid Retirement Speculation

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio recently made his return to WWE programming after spending several months on the sidelines due to an injury. Despite being 51 years old, Mysterio is still performing strongly in the ring. However, with John Cena having retired recently, AJ Styles confirming that he will step away from wrestling next year, and speculation surrounding Brock Lesnar and Chris Jericho potentially following suit within the next year or so, fans are concerned that Mysterio might also retire soon.

In the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers, Sean Ross Sapp addressed questions from fans regarding Mysterio’s possible retirement. Sapp noted that discussions about Mysterio’s retirement have primarily been driven by fan speculation and that he has not heard any information about this from sources close to the company. He added that Mysterio still has significant time remaining on his current contract and that WWE is very pleased with him both as a wrestler and as an ambassador for the organization.

Mysterio returned to action on the November 17 episode of Monday Night RAW, where he teamed up with Sheamus and Cena to face The Judgment Day in what was Cena’s final appearance on WWE’s flagship show. Recently, he was brutally attacked by Logan Paul and a masked assailant.