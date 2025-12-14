Report: WWE Sources Deny Andrade’s Worlds Collide Match Claim

Former WWE star Andrade was released from the company in September, reportedly due to cause. He made an appearance on AEW television in October, but was quickly pulled after WWE issued a cease-and-desist order to AEW.

WWE has reportedly been enforcing a 12-month non-compete clause, which Andrade claims he was unaware of until after receiving the letter.

In his most recent interview, Andrade stated that he was originally booked for a Fatal 4-Way match for the AAA Mega Championship at the first WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event. According to Andrade, this match would have involved himself, El Hijo del Vikingo, Oba Femi, and Rey Fenix.

However, sources in WWE, as reported by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, have claimed that no such match was ever considered or discussed.

There is currently no information on when Andrade’s situation will be resolved, but updates will be provided as they become available.